The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal on Wednesday extended complete and unconditional support to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the upcoming assembly elections. Sukhbir Badal visits Ajmer Singh Lakhowal to enquire about his well-being. (HT File)

The announcement came during former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s visit to the residence of former Mandi Board Chairman Ajmer Singh Lakhowal at Lakhowal village to inquire about the latter’s well-being.

BKU (Lakhowal) president Harinder Singh Lakhowal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had failed the farmers and even reneged on promises that it had agreed to in writing.

He said the SAD, on the other hand, had a record of upholding the interests of farmers, and farmers had received revolutionary benefits during the earlier SAD stints in government, including free power facility. He further asserted that the SAD president was most fit to become the next chief minister given his experience in administration.

Sukhbir Badal thanked the BKU (Lakhowal) for extending unconditional support to the SAD, adding Ajmer and Parkash Singh Badal had worked unitedly for the farmers of the State. “I assure Harinder that we will take up all the issues raised by him once we form the government,” he said.

Earlier, the BKU (Kadian), led by Harmeet Singh Kadian, had also extended support to the SAD.