Punjab: BSP announces candidate for Ludhiana seat

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 29, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday announced Davinder Singh Ramgarhia as its candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

Hoshiarpur : The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday announced Davinder Singh Ramgarhia as its candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat.




Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said the selection of Ramgarhia was made in accordance with the directive of BSP national president Mayawati.

Garhi further said that Ramgarhia belongs to the OBC category and currently holds the position of president at the All India Vishwakarma Foundation, Punjab and the Ramgarhia Board Punjab.

Garhi said the BSP had already released names of candidates for Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda and Gurdaspur parliamentary constituencies in the state.Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of general elections on June 1.

