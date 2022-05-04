Punjab budget: Mann asks AAP MLAs to give suggestions, seek public opinion
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s state legislators to share their suggestions as well as encourage their constituents to participate in the budget preparation exercise.
Mann, who held a meeting with the party MLAs in Chandigarh to seek feedback, told them that the government was keen to ensure maximum public participation in the budget exercise. The legislators were also told to submit their ideas and forward the suggestions received from people. The AAP government has already launched a “janta budget” portal where people can give their suggestions.
Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, power minister Harbhajan Singh, health minister Vijay Singla and revenue minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa were among the cabinet ministers present in the meeting attended by most of the party legislators. The MLAs representing urban areas were also asked to gear up for the municipal elections in the state.
Amritsar East MLA and spokesperson Jeevan Jyot Kaur said the CM and ministers held a healthy interactive session with the party legislators. “The MLAs shared feedback and informed them about issues related to their areas,” she said.
Budhlada MLA Budh Ram said he took up the issues of drinking water supply, canal water and cancelled ration cards of deserving poor families. The CM also asked the MLAs to spread awareness about the incentive of ₹1,500 per acre being offered to paddy farmers to adopt direct seeding of rice (DSR) that saves water, the two-time legislator added. The MLAs were also briefed on decisions taken by the government.
Let experts do the job: Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned Mann over his claim that people of Punjab will make the budget.“The budget is the constitutional responsibility of the government; you cannot outsource or crowd-source it,” he said in a statement.
The PPCC president said this revealed the “gross ignorance and ideological bankruptcy” of the AAP government about the process and procedure of preparing the budget. “People of Punjab have vested you with power and authority to run the government and budget is one of your important responsibilities,” Warring told the CM, adding, “Please stop playing political stunts with such unconstitutional gimmicks and these serve no purpose.”
Accusing the CM of trying to trivialise the most important function of the government for populist purpose, Warring calling it “financial quackery” and asked him to let the experts do the job they are supposed to do.
However, AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang termed the decision to involve the people in the budget exercise as “historic”. During the previous governments, budgets were used to be framed after consultation with some of the chief minister’s close leaders, favourite officers and corporate friends, which consequently benefited the capitalists and political leaders only and not the common people, he alleged.
Kang said that Mann has decided to end this old tradition and follow the basic principles of democracy and prepare the budget by considering public opinion. “The suggestions received from farmers, labourers, youths, students, women, elderly people, businessmen and traders will be included in the budget,” he said, adding, “In Delhi too, the AAP government prepares the budget according to the suggestions of the common people.”
Identify and remove defects in power distribution, UP energy minister tells officials
Energy minister AK Sharma made a spot inspection of the 33KV substation in Vibhuti Khand here on Tuesday night and issued instructions to officials to ensure that the power supply was not disrupted in the state capital due to avoidable local faults. The preventive maintenance, he said, was the key to the problem. He said the UPPCL personnel were working hard day and night to maintain the power supply, and people are also cooperating.
Now, a student of Lucknow’s GD Goenka Public School tests Covid positive
A Class 5 student of Goenka Public School, Lucknow tested Covid positive following which the school remained closed on Wednesday for all classes, a press release by the school said. In the recent past, students of La Martiniere Girls College, Cathedral Senior Secondary School, DPS Indira Nagar, The Millennium School have tested Covid positive. School will resume offline functioning from May 5.
Ghaziabad former DM suspended for irregularities in land acquisitions for two e-ways
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended former district magistrate of Ghaziabad Nidhi Kesarwani for alleged irregularities in land acquisitions for Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. A 2004 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre Kesarwani is on central deputation and is posted as director, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare. Strict action will be taken against those who have committed irregularities in the land acquisition.
Prayagraj’s MLNMC plans to add 41 seats in PG courses
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon. The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.
Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: Pune Police detain MNS workers
The MNS claimed that many mosques cooperated on Wednesday morning and did not play the azaan on loudspeakers. MNS state secretary Ajay Shinde performed the Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk Maruti temple where recently, Raj Thackeray performed Maha Aarti. There was strict police bandobast as the MNS performed Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk in Sadashiv peth. After the aarti, the police detained Shinde and other MNS workers.
