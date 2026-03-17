Punjab Budget session: Assembly passes bill to set up varsity at Anandpur Sahib

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Monday passed two bills, including the Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur World Class University, Punjab Bill, 2026, to establish a new university at Anandpur Sahib. The Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units, Stockists and Retailers (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was also introduced by water resources and mining minister Barinder Kumar Goyal. Both bills were passed by a majority vote, amid a war of words between leader of opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa and minister Barinder Goyal. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains (HT File)

Attacking the government, Bajwa alleged that the AAP has failed to garner ₹20,000 crore per annum revenue from mining, which the party had claimed before the 2022 state polls.

“Illegal mining vehicles are damaging the roads of villages,” Bajwa alleged.

Refuting the allegation, Goyal said the mining revenue, which never crossed ₹120 crore during Congress’ rule, stood at nearly ₹800 crore after four years of the AAP government.

“The ongoing reforms and policy initiatives are aimed at substantially enhancing the state’s income from the sector,” Goyal said, adding that the estimate was based on the immense potential of potash mineral reserves identified in parts of Punjab adjoining Rajasthan, particularly in districts such as Fazilka and Muktsar.

Later, education minister Harjot Singh Bains presented the bill to establish a new state university amid support from the opposition benches.

Moving the bill on Monday, Bains highlighted the significance of Anandpur Sahib and Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice. “The holy city’s land was purchased by Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji himself. It’s a humble tribute to his legacy,” he stated.

The bill proposes to establish a world-class university in Anandpur Sahib that will offer specialised courses in defence, aerospace, cyber security and quantum computing.

Bains said a ₹300 crore has been proposed for investment over the next three years, with an initial allocation of ₹20 crore in the current budget.

“The university would educate over 10,000 students in the next decade, generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs for the region, including faculty positions, technical staff, lab assistants and opportunities in retail, hospitality and startups,” he added.

Earlier, 11 reports, including the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s reports on state finances for the year 2023-24, on state public sector enterprises for the period ended March 2023, on state revenues for the period ended March 2023, and another report of the CAG for the period ended March 2023 were tabled in the vidan sabha on the last day of the budget session.

Also tabled were the CAG report on performance audits of Punjab Agricultural University and solid waste management by urban local bodies in Punjab, the report on state revenues for the period ended March 2024, another report for the period ended March 2024, and the report on local bodies for the period ended March 2023. In addition, the finance accounts of Government of Punjab (Volume-1) for the year 2024-25, the finance accounts of Government of Punjab (Volume-II) for the year 2024-25, and the appropriation accounts of Government of Punjab for the year 2024-25 were also tabled before the House. A report on the chairman, committee on Budha Darya and Ghaggar Darya was also presented.