Punjab bureaucratic reshuffle: 12 IAS, 5 PCS officers transferred

The Punjab Government on Wednesday effected its second major bureaucratic reshuffle this week by transferring 12 IAS and five PCS officers.

Special chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua has been posted as the financial commissioner, revenue and rehabilitation, in place of Ravneet Kaur, who goes as special chief secretary, labour, fisheries and animal husbandry and dairy development.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) A Venu Prasad will hold the charge of parliament affairs in addition to his existing posting of CMD and chairman of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited.

Alok Shekhar is the new principal secretary, medical education, while VK Meena is the secretary, defence services welfare. Vikas Garg will be the secretary, health and family welfare, while Arun Sekhri will be the registrar, cooperative societies.

Pardeep Kumar Aggarwal will be the director, social security, women and child development, while Vinay Bublani goes as the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) chief administrator.

Sanjay Popli will be the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Water Supply and Sanitation Board.

Uma Shankar Gupta will be the additional principal secretary to the Chief Minister in addition to being the CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment, while B Srinivasan will be the director general of school education.