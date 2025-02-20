Punjab can’t share a single drop of water with other states: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said the state cannot share even a single drop of water with other states as it is itself facing a crisis. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the state has no surplus water to share and that reassessment of water availability is required according to international norms. (Bhagwant Mann-X)

Mann reiterated this stance during a meeting of the Ravi-Beas Water Tribunal, led by chairman justice Vineet Saran, with members justice P Naveen Rao and justice Suman Shyam and registrar Rita Chopra, in Chandigarh.

The CM said Punjab has no surplus water to share and that reassessment of water availability is required according to international norms.

He said 76.5% (117 out of 153) of Punjab’s blocks are over-exploited, where groundwater extraction exceed 100%. In contrast, only 61.5% (88 out of 143) of Haryana’s blocks face similar issues.

The CM said most of the river resources in the state have dried up, so it needs more water to cater to its irrigation needs. He said the situation is so grim that Punjab only has scant water, which it is providing to the food growers.

Mann also pointed out the inconsistency in water-sharing between Punjab and Haryana, stating that while Haryana receives Ravi and Beas waters, Punjab is not allocated Yamuna waters.

Mann said that the state government is making efforts to optimise canal water usage. He said that when he assumed office, canal water usage in the state was only 21%. Nearly three years on, it has risen to 84%. He added due to his government’s efforts, the groundwater level has gone up by a metre.

He added that farmers are also being encouraged to go for crop-diversification.

The CM said Punjab contributes 180 lakh metric tonne rice to the national food pool, but its farmers are blamed for stubble burning and pollution.