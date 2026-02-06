Punjab, Canadian delegation explore avenues to boost economic ties

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday hosted a high-level Canadian delegation, with a focus on strengthening international cooperation and deepening economic engagement between Punjab and Alberta province. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday hosted a high-level Canadian delegation.

The Canadian delegation was led by Alberta’s minister of indigenous relations, Rajan Sawhney. She was accompanied by stakeholders, administrator from the office of the premier, Jatinder Singh Tatla, senior adviser to the leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta, Happy Mann, executive director of executive operations in the department of indigenous relations, Genevieve Turcotte, Jagroop Khalon, Jaswinder Grewal, and Puneet Kumar Goyal.

During the meeting, officials from Invest Punjab made a detailed presentation showcasing the wide range of investment opportunities available in the state. The delegation was briefed on Punjab’s industrial ecosystem and the state government’s efforts to ensure a smooth and industry-friendly ease of doing business environment, the official statement from the government said.

Cheema reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to building long-term international partnerships that go beyond trade and focus on sustainable development and shared prosperity. “Punjab is open to meaningful collaborations that create value for both regions and strengthen economic ties through innovation-driven growth,” he stated.

“The delegation is keen to understand the operational framework of Invest Punjab and appreciated the proactive approach adopted by the Punjab government to promote industrial growth,” Sawhney said, adding that the visit to Punjab forms an important part of the delegation’s broader India mission.

“Meetings are being held with senior government leaders and private sector stakeholders across major Indian centres to explore avenues of collaboration,” she said, adding that technology and innovation are key sectors where Alberta and Punjab can align their strengths for mutual development.