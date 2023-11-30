close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Centre extends paddy procurement period till Dec 7

Punjab: Centre extends paddy procurement period till Dec 7

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2023 11:53 PM IST

Acceding to the request of the state government to extend the procurement period due to late sowing in certain parts of state affected by floods in July this year, the Union ministry of food and public distribution has allowed extension of paddy procurement period till December 7

Chandigarh :Acceding to the request of the state government to extend the procurement period due to late sowing in certain parts of state affected by floods in July this year, the Union ministry of food and public distribution has allowed extension of paddy procurement period till December 7.

Acceding to the request of the state government to extend the procurement period due to late sowing in certain parts of state affected by floods in July this year, the Union ministry of food and public distribution has allowed extension of paddy procurement period till December 7.
Acceding to the request of the state government to extend the procurement period due to late sowing in certain parts of state affected by floods in July this year, the Union ministry of food and public distribution has allowed extension of paddy procurement period till December 7.

Disclosing this here, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had directed the department to take up the matter with the ministry to extend the paddy procurement time period as Punjab had witnessed state-wide floods leading to late sowing and eventually delayed harvesting which is still on-going in certain parts of the state. The minister said this extension was necessary in view of the ongoing harvesting in some parts. “The Union ministry has, in its communication on Thursday, conveyed approval for revision of procurement period of paddy during kharif marketing season 2023-24 as October 1 to December 7,” he added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Reiterating the state’s commitment to lift every single grain of paddy brought by famers in mandis, the minister said that around 185 lakh metric tonne of paddy has been purchased across the state by state procurement agencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out