Punjab: Centre puts Rajpura-Mohali rail line on the fast-track

The Union ministry of railways has declared the Rajpura-Mohali new rail line a “Special Railway Project” under the Railways (Amendment) Act, 2008, paving the way for its early execution.

The 18-km railway line, estimated to cost ₹443 crore, was announced by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month.

The link will connect Mohali to the Ludhiana-Ambala cantonment line at Sarai Banjara, near Rajpura, reducing the travel distance by approximately 66 km. It will be the first fully railway-funded project in the state.

With this, the Northern Railways has also written to the Punjab government to initiate the process of land acquisition across Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali districts, covering approximately 53.84 hectares of land for the project.

The additional chief secretary (Revenue) has been asked to nominate a competent authority for land acquisition (CALA), and an arbitrator to ensure smooth and timely completion of the process.

According to the official communication issued on October 24, 2025, by chief engineer (Construction/Special), Northern Railways, Dilip Kumar Mishra, the project has been declared “special” by the general manager, Northern Railways, exercising powers under clause (37A) of Section 2 of the Railways (Amendment) Act, 2008.

The declaration allows for expedited land acquisition and clearance processes, given the project’s public and national importance.

Once completed, the project will provide a direct rail link between Punjab’s capital Chandigarh and the Malwa region, fulfilling a five-decade-old demand of the people of the state.

Currently, trains from Ludhiana and other Malwa districts reach Chandigarh via Ambala, increasing the travel distance by nearly 66 km. The new route will reduce both distance and travel time, while also easing congestion on the Ambala-Rajpura-Morinda railway corridor.

With the Special Railway Project status now in place, officials said work will begin immediately after land acquisition is completed by the Punjab government.

The project is seen as a key step in enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration within the state.

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Bittu, who has been pushing for the project, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving special status to the project.

“With this initiative now designated as a Special Railway Project, I urge the Punjab government to expedite the land acquisition process on priority. My department is fully prepared to commence the work on the ground immediately once the land is handed over by the state government,” said Bittu in a statement.