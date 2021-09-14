Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab chief minister instigating farmers, says Haryana health minister
Punjab chief minister instigating farmers, says Haryana health minister

Criticising his remarks, Anil Vij in a tweet said Amarinder asking farmers to do whatever they want in Haryana or Delhi but not in Punjab was a very irresponsible act
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:30 AM IST

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday accused Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh of instigating farmers.

Criticising his remarks, Vij in a tweet said Amarinder asking farmers to do whatever they want in Haryana or Delhi but not in Punjab was a very irresponsible act.

During a function in Hoshiarpur, the Punjab chief minister had said farmers should not spoil the atmosphere of Punjab. Vij said Singh had also said that farmers sitting on dharna at 113 places in Punjab was causing financial loss to Punjab.

