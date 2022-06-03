Punjab chief minister Mann orders probe into embezzlement of funds in PIMS

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered a thorough probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds and other lapses that led to financial crunch in the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a premier health care institute in Doaba region.

While chairing the 37th governing body meeting of the PIMS at his official residence in Chandigarh, Mann said the enquiry will be conducted within a stipulated time period in a “fair, transparent and result oriented manner”.

During the meeting, he noted that not even a single meeting of the institute’s governing body has taken place in the last six years.

“Financial crunch in this apex institute is a serious concern and the state government cannot sit on its hand and allow this conspiracy to jeopardise health care services in the state,” an official release quoting the chief minister said.

“Several lapses that are pointing towards serious scams have also come to surface,” Mann said, adding that those responsible for these lapses and embezzlements will not be spared and severest of severe action will be taken against them.

Mann said the time has come when a decisive action must be taken against all those who are responsible for the misappropriation of public money which led to an acute financial crunch in the institute in Jalandhar.

He also envisioned that this institute situated in the heart of the Doaba region can act as a catalyst for imparting quality healthcare facilities to the people. Mann said that this institute is already equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure due to which efforts will be made to further develop it as a world-class medical institute.

He said the Punjab government will leave no stone unturned for its development and soon it will prepare a detailed blueprint for the institute’s revival.

He assured his cooperation to the governing council for running the institute efficiently and said his government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to people and is already making efforts in this regard.