Punjab CM accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as BFUHS V-C
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday accepted the resignation of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur.
Also read: I am deeply hurt, says Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting
The resignation has been forwarded to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit for final approval, sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO) said, adding that the director, medical education, will hold the additional charge of vice-chancellor till the appointment of a new V-C is made.
Dr Raj Bahadur, 71, an eminent spine specialist, had resigned over 10 days ago, citing humiliation at the hands of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who forced him to lie on a dirty mattress during a routine inspection of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.
A day after the July 29 incident, Dr Raj Bahadur had put in his papers, even though Mann spoke to him and expressed regret over the incident. Dr Bahadur was firm and requested the chief minister to relieve him from services as the work environment was not conducive.
In an interview to Hindustan Times, Dr Bahadur said, “The minister (Jouramajra) was on the campus for the routine inspection. When he raised the issue of dirty beds in the dermatology ward, I admitted some shortcomings. I repeatedly told him that I was not responsible for the purchase and it has to be done by the medical superintendent and I can only sanction the budget. But he wanted me to lie on the bed, may be with a motive to publicly humiliate me. If the minister would have asked me to tender a resignation in plain words, I would have done so. Otherwise, too, my term was going to expire next year.”
Jouramajra was accompanied by Faridkot deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolak Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers during the inspection.
The incident became a major embarrassment for the government, the medical fraternity to opposition leaders to people of all walks of life supporting Dr Raj Bahadur and condemning the health minister’s behaviour.
-
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
-
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
-
Coastal zone authority seeks report on CIDCO’s auction of CRZ plot
Mumbai Following Hindustan Times reports, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has asked City and Industrial Development Corporation, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Thane district administration to submit a report over the proposed auction of a 25,000 square metre plot of land in Nerul. The MCZMA had been instructed earlier this week to probe the matter by the union environment ministry, on the basis of complaints by Navi Mumbai residents.
-
Mob shouts ‘chor chor’, waves shoes at Anubrata Mondal after CBI arrest | Watch
Arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday faced massive sloganeering as a group of protesters surrounded Mr Mondal's while he was being produced in a special CBI court in the cattle smuggling case. Those present at the spot shouted 'chor' (thief), while some waved slippers at him as the TMC leader left the car and made his way to the court with CBI officers.
-
In Delhi, new and more transmissible Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 detected
BA 2.75, a new Omicron sub-variant, has been detected in the majority of samples taken from most Covid-19 patients in Delhi, said the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. The samples were sent for genome sequencing and analysed this week, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior official of the hospital on Thursday. The study involved 90 patients, and BA 2.75 is more transmissible than Omicron's previous variants.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics