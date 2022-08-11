Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as BFUHS V-C

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 05:41 PM IST
Dr Bahadur was firm on his resignation, citing humiliation at the hands of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who forced him to lie on dirty mattress during an inspection
Dr Raj Bahadur, 71, an eminent spine specialist, had resigned as Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) over 10 days ago, citing humiliation at the hands of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday accepted the resignation of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur.

The resignation has been forwarded to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit for final approval, sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO) said, adding that the director, medical education, will hold the additional charge of vice-chancellor till the appointment of a new V-C is made.

Dr Raj Bahadur, 71, an eminent spine specialist, had resigned over 10 days ago, citing humiliation at the hands of Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who forced him to lie on a dirty mattress during a routine inspection of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

A day after the July 29 incident, Dr Raj Bahadur had put in his papers, even though Mann spoke to him and expressed regret over the incident. Dr Bahadur was firm and requested the chief minister to relieve him from services as the work environment was not conducive.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Dr Bahadur said, “The minister (Jouramajra) was on the campus for the routine inspection. When he raised the issue of dirty beds in the dermatology ward, I admitted some shortcomings. I repeatedly told him that I was not responsible for the purchase and it has to be done by the medical superintendent and I can only sanction the budget. But he wanted me to lie on the bed, may be with a motive to publicly humiliate me. If the minister would have asked me to tender a resignation in plain words, I would have done so. Otherwise, too, my term was going to expire next year.”

Jouramajra was accompanied by Faridkot deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolak Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers during the inspection.

The incident became a major embarrassment for the government, the medical fraternity to opposition leaders to people of all walks of life supporting Dr Raj Bahadur and condemning the health minister’s behaviour.

