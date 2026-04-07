Punjab CM alleges power theft at SAD rally, party hits back

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of power theft at its Monday’s rally at Muktsar, a charge rubbished by the party. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a developmental rally in Patiala on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing a gathering in Patiala, Mann, taking a dig at the Akali Dal, said, “At a function in Muktsar, the Akali leadership was caught stealing power, and the state government will lodge a case against them.”

The CM, during his address, accused both the Congress and the SAD of ruining the state for their vested interests.

“The Congress and Akali Dal ruined the state. They damaged the state economically, socially, politically, and even religiously, but Punjab is now back on the right track due to the steps taken by our government,” Mann said.

“Akali Dal mixed politics and religion for vested interests and must be held accountable. The sacrilege incidents happened during their regime, and no action was taken against the perpetrators,” Mann alleged.

SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema dismissed the allegations and said the CM should have verified facts before making a statement.

“Someone has done mischief by making a video showing a cable coming from an electricity transformer. We ask the CM, can a rally with such a sound system, lights, fans, coolers and ACs be run on such a cable? The CM should verify facts before making statements. We have learnt that a cricket coach and players use this cable to supply power to the lights installed in the ground to play in the evening,” Cheema said.

Earlier, Mann also flagged off 250 new PRTC buses in Patiala and described the move as a major step towards strengthening public transport, generating employment, and accelerating overall development across the state.

“It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that 254 ordinary buses and 100 mini buses will be added to the fleet of PRTC by the end of May 2026.” He also noted that tenders have already been floated for 309 more buses, further strengthening the state’s transport network,” the CM added.

Underlining the improved financial health of the corporation, CM said that the PRTC has registered a 53% increase in gross revenue, rising from ₹607.09 crore in the financial year 2021–22 to ₹927.83 crore in 2024–25.

“In the current financial year 2025–26, PRTC is expected to cross ₹950 crore in gross revenue, reflecting nearly 57% growth,” he said.