Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM announces amnesty scheme for transporters
chandigarh news

Punjab CM announces amnesty scheme for transporters

Chandigarh : In a relief to transporters whose business suffered due to Covid pandemic, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday allowed them to pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months
According to a senior government official, the scheme will be applicable for private transport sector, including cab and auto-rickshaw operators as they have defaulted on the motor vehicle tax ever since the Covid-19 hit the country.
According to a senior government official, the scheme will be applicable for private transport sector, including cab and auto-rickshaw operators as they have defaulted on the motor vehicle tax ever since the Covid-19 hit the country.
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : In a relief to transporters whose business suffered due to Covid pandemic, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday allowed them to pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months.

“We are fulfilling our promise made with the transporters. Those transporters who have not been able to pay the motor tax due to Corona, can now pay the due tax within next three months without any penalty and arrear,” the CM said while making the announcement on his social media handles.

“Transporters are the backbone of economy and we are standing by them in any sort of need,” CM said in the announcement.

According to a senior government official, the scheme will be applicable for private transport sector, including cab and auto-rickshaw operators as they have defaulted on the motor vehicle tax ever since the Covid-19 hit the country.

Around 65,000 auto-rickshaw, taxi and private bus operators will be benefited from the scheme. The government has fixed July 24 as the last date of clearing the dues. With this, the government plans to collect 70-crore revenue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Panjab University’s hostellers eating dinner amid the power outage in Chandigarh on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)

    Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

    Candle-light dinner for hostellers at PU Hostel inmates at Panjab University were in for a surprise candle-light dinner as the campus was left powerless after a fire broke out at a sub-station at the nearby Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Tuesday. City Beautiful just turned smarter, too It was pouring awards for Chandigarh last week. The city topped the Union Territories (UTs) in Niti Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index recently.

  • Army and bomb disposal teams at the spot where the suspicious material was discovered near Model Jail, Sector 51, in Chandigarh on Saturday night. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Bag containing detonator, burnt wire found near Chandigarh’s Model Jail

    A bag containing a detonator and a burnt wire was found outside the boundary wall of the high-security Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday evening, police said. As information was received, police cordoned off the area around 8 pm, following which the bomb disposal squad and an army team reached the scene.

  • A student getting jabbed during a special vaccination camp at GMSSS, Sector 45, in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Fourth wave may arrive if Covid cases continue to rise, cautions PGIMER Chandigarh

    Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday said the next 15 days were crucial, as if the daily case count continues to show an upward trend, a fourth wave will not be far behind. The medical experts also estimated that Chandigarh tricity's daily infection count will witness a temporary rise for a month, as no Covid-related restrictions were in place.

  • Chandigarh-based Panjab University is one of the pioneer educational institute of the country. HT Photo

    No agreement to enhance grant by 6% annually: Punjab to Panjab University

    Denting Panjab University's hopes of the usual 6% enhancement in the annual grant from the Punjab government, the state has conveyed that it has never agreed to such an arrangement. The university annually receives maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission and the Punjab government, usually in the 80:20 ratio.

  • The money being provided by the complainant at the time of the trap remains deposited in the court till the final decision of the cases. (Image for representational purpose)

    Bribe demand: Haryana VB to give ‘trap money’ to complainants

    The Manohar Lal Khattar government is set to introduce a new sting in its anti-corruption drive under which the vigilance bureau will give 'trap money' to people willing to lodge complaints against the bribe-seeking Haryana government servants.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out