Punjab CM announces amnesty scheme for transporters
Chandigarh : In a relief to transporters whose business suffered due to Covid pandemic, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday allowed them to pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months.
“We are fulfilling our promise made with the transporters. Those transporters who have not been able to pay the motor tax due to Corona, can now pay the due tax within next three months without any penalty and arrear,” the CM said while making the announcement on his social media handles.
“Transporters are the backbone of economy and we are standing by them in any sort of need,” CM said in the announcement.
According to a senior government official, the scheme will be applicable for private transport sector, including cab and auto-rickshaw operators as they have defaulted on the motor vehicle tax ever since the Covid-19 hit the country.
Around 65,000 auto-rickshaw, taxi and private bus operators will be benefited from the scheme. The government has fixed July 24 as the last date of clearing the dues. With this, the government plans to collect ₹70-crore revenue.
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Candle-light dinner for hostellers at PU Hostel inmates at Panjab University were in for a surprise candle-light dinner as the campus was left powerless after a fire broke out at a sub-station at the nearby Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Tuesday. City Beautiful just turned smarter, too It was pouring awards for Chandigarh last week. The city topped the Union Territories (UTs) in Niti Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index recently.
Bag containing detonator, burnt wire found near Chandigarh’s Model Jail
A bag containing a detonator and a burnt wire was found outside the boundary wall of the high-security Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday evening, police said. As information was received, police cordoned off the area around 8 pm, following which the bomb disposal squad and an army team reached the scene.
Fourth wave may arrive if Covid cases continue to rise, cautions PGIMER Chandigarh
Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday said the next 15 days were crucial, as if the daily case count continues to show an upward trend, a fourth wave will not be far behind. The medical experts also estimated that Chandigarh tricity's daily infection count will witness a temporary rise for a month, as no Covid-related restrictions were in place.
No agreement to enhance grant by 6% annually: Punjab to Panjab University
Denting Panjab University's hopes of the usual 6% enhancement in the annual grant from the Punjab government, the state has conveyed that it has never agreed to such an arrangement. The university annually receives maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission and the Punjab government, usually in the 80:20 ratio.
Bribe demand: Haryana VB to give ‘trap money’ to complainants
The Manohar Lal Khattar government is set to introduce a new sting in its anti-corruption drive under which the vigilance bureau will give 'trap money' to people willing to lodge complaints against the bribe-seeking Haryana government servants.
