Punjab CM bars private schools from hiking fee
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday prohibited private schools from hiking their fee and specifying any particular shops for purchase of uniforms and textbooks in the coming academic session.
In a video statement, Mann said that private schools cannot increase their fees by even a rupee. “The government will frame a detailed school fee policy after discussion with stakeholders, including parents of schoolchildren and principals of private schools,” he said, stressing the need to make education affordable.
The chief minister also directed private schools not to specify any particular shop for buying books and uniforms. “Parents will have the choice to buy books and uniforms from any shop they want. We will announce a detailed policy soon,” he said.
He said the two decisions would come into effect immediately.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
