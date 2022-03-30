Punjab CM bars private schools from hiking fee

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday prohibited private schools from hiking their fee and specifying any particular shops for purchase of uniforms and textbooks in the coming academic session.

In a video statement, Mann said that private schools cannot increase their fees by even a rupee. “The government will frame a detailed school fee policy after discussion with stakeholders, including parents of schoolchildren and principals of private schools,” he said, stressing the need to make education affordable.

The chief minister also directed private schools not to specify any particular shop for buying books and uniforms. “Parents will have the choice to buy books and uniforms from any shop they want. We will announce a detailed policy soon,” he said.

He said the two decisions would come into effect immediately.