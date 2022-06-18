Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demands immediate roll back of ‘Agnipath’ scheme; terms it ‘retrogressive’
: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday strongly condemned the Centre’s military recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’, terming it as a “retrogressive step” and demanding its immediate roll back in the larger interest of the country and its youth.
“After agriculture (Kisaani), it is a serious attack on the youth (jawani) which is unwarranted and undesirable. It is a huge loss for Punjabi youth who are ever ready to serve their motherland by joining the Army,” said CM Mann.
Mann said that the decision of the NDA-led government at the Centre reflects the sorry state of affairs in the country as the party in power is recklessly running the nation without bothering about its youth.
He said that this “mindless decision” has put the country on boil as the youth have came out on roads to protest against this irresponsible move of the centre.
Mann said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vehemently opposes this move which deprives the youth of the opportunity to serve the country throughout their life and rendering them useless after service of mere four years.
Mann said it is unfortunate that the Central government has not employed even a single youth in the Army during the last two years and now through ‘Agnipath’, it is allowing youth to serve the army merely for four years and that too without pension.
Mann said that this is a sheer humiliation of the Indian army which has a glorious heritage of serving the country with valour, sacrifice and selfless service.
Meanwhile, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the scheme is against “national interest” and has led to violent agitations across the country.
“Due to this cavalier attitude of the central government, the youth of the country have come on roads to protest against this irresponsible move,” he said, demanding a special session of Parliament or an all-party meeting to discuss the matter.
