Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hits out at BJP’s Sushil Kumar Rinku for ‘betraying’ party

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of Friday campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Jalandhar candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu. Addressing the gathering in Bhagat Singh Chowk, Mann slammed sitting MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, who had snapped ties with AAP to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, for "betraying the people of Jalandhar" who elected him to the Parliament. Rinku, who fighting on a BJP ticket from Jalandhar, had earlier been named as candidate by the AAP on March 14.

“The AAP made him MP when he was rejected by the people of Jalandhar during the assembly polls,” said Mann.

He added the AAP gave him national recognition, but due to greed and selfishness, he betrayed the party and the people of Jalandhar. Mann appealed to the people of Jalandhar to teach a lesson to those who “betray” Punjab.

On Pawan Kumar Tinu, Mann said, “He did not leave Akali Dal, rather Akali Dal left him because when it came to work, the party used him but when it came to the fruits of labour, it went to their (SAD leaders’) own uncle, nephew and brother-in-law.”