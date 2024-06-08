Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets AAP cadre, tells them to work harder on ground

Punjab chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the party workers to work harder on the ground. Punjab chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the party workers to work harder on the ground. (HT File)

Mann said this during a meeting with the AAP Lok Sabha candidates and MLAs of Patiala and Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Cabinet minister Dr Balbir Singh and Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, who were the party candidates from Patiala and Ferozepur in the recently held parliamentary polls, thanked the MLAs of their areas and AAP teams for their support and hard work. Both lost the election. As compared to the last general elections, the AAP gained vote share in both constituencies and trailed by a small margin at the end.

CM Mann discussed the election results, took feedback from the leaders, and told the MLAs of both Lok Sabha constituencies to keep up the good work and directed them to work harder on the ground. He also discussed future development plans with the MLAs, chairpersons, and office bearers of the party.