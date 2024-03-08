 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to unveil devp projects worth ₹869 crore in Sangrur - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to unveil devp projects worth 869 crore in Sangrur

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to unveil devp projects worth 869 crore in Sangrur

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The key projects to be inaugurated include an 80-bed mother child hospital at Dhuri, a 30-bed community health centre at Kauhrian and a 30-bed rural hospital at Cheema.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will unveil development projects worth 869 crore in Sangrur on Saturday.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said every penny from the state exchequer is being spent judiciously for the progress of the state and prosperity of its people. (PTI)
The CM will also hold a Vikas Kranti rally in the district and later address a rally in Cheema village at 1pm.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to ensure the welfare of every section of the society, the CM said every penny from the state exchequer is being spent judiciously for the progress of the state and prosperity of its people. Mann said the state is witnessing a new era of unprecedented development and progress in every arena.

