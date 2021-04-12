Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh gets his second Covid vaccine shot

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh got his second Covid-19 vaccine shot in Chandigarh on Monday.

“CM @capt_amarinder gets his 2nd #COVID19 vaccine shot. Appeals again to all eligible to come forward to get themselves vaccinated for their own protection and that of their families and society,” his media adviser, Raveen Thukral, tweeted.

Capt Amarinder took the second dose of Covishield a day after nominating actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador for Punjab’s anti-coronavirus vaccination programme. During the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, the actor had helped migrants reach their home states. Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for feeding thousands of underprivileged people amid the pandemic. The actor had called on the CM at his residence over the weekend.

“Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the brand ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest,” the chief minister had tweeted on Sunday.

He said there is no one more ideally suited to inspire and influence people to take the vaccine. “There is a lot of hesitancy among people here in Punjab. Sonu’s popularity among them, and his exemplary role in helping tens of thousands of migrants reach safely home since the pandemic broke out last year, will help counter their reservations,” he said in an official statement.

“When people hear this Punjab da puttar (son) talk about the benefits of the vaccine, and how safe and essential it is, they will believe him. Because they trust him,” he added.

Sood said he was happy and honoured to be appointed the brand ambassador for the vaccination programme. “I feel blessed to be playing any part in this huge campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my home state,” he added.