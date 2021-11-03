Punjab CM Channi trying to befool people like Amarinder did: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was trying to befool people in the same manner as his predecessor Amarinder Singh did and he does not have any intention of keeping the promises he has made.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, the SAD leader said, “The chief minister is indulging in political stunts just to garner votes. Channi admitted to this yesterday by saying that he only wanted consumers to get one power bill with reduced tariff. Even (Punjab Congress president) Navjot Singh Sidhu has exposed his own government saying sops were being given only for two months.”

Sukhbir said Channi failed to tell how he would make good on his promise when his government’s corruption and mismanagement have virtually bankrupted the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Asserting that the state government did not have any roadmap to meet the financial requirements of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)., the Akali leader said the “mismanagement” would result in the closure of thermal plants, disruption of coal supply and inability to disburse salaries to employees.

If the state government intended to cancel power purchase agreements (PPAs) with private thermal plants it should come out with an executive order instead of mere resolutions which would achieve nothing, he claimed.

“The government should take into account the scenario of facing penalty of around ₹10,000 crore which it would have to pay if it scraps the agreements. Also, executive decisions should also be taken not to implement the three farm laws and refuse extension of the BSF jurisdiction in Punjab,” he added.

Sukhbir said if the CM really feels for people, he can easily reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by bringing down the tax component.