Punjab CM cracks whip on lapses in road work; orders notice, payment freeze

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered a show-cause notice against a contractor and freeze on further payments after detecting irregularities in the construction of Reetkheri Link Road in Patiala district. The Punjab chief minister conducted surprise inspections of various ongoing road works on Thursday. (HT)

The chief minister, who conducted a surprise inspection, was miffed over non-compliance of stipulated weight parameters in the construction of the road.

Mann also inspected the under-construction Patiala-Sirhind road in Patiala district and Rurki to Reona Plan road in Fatehgarh Sahib district, and asked officers to get samples tested.

The chief minister said the government had embarked on the biggest road construction work taken up in the history of the state, targeting construction of 44,920 km of roads at a total cost of ₹16,209 crore across all villages, towns and cities of Punjab by the end of next year.

He all these roads will be built with a five-year maintenance clause, ensuring highest quality standards along with the world-class road safety features

As a huge sum of amount was being spent by the state government on building these roads, he will continue the surprise checks to ensure that public money was being utilised properly, said the chief minister.

Making an appeal to people, Mann urged them to personally monitor the ongoing road works and report any sort of irregularity with the state government. He assured severe action against the erring contractors.

He said the CM’s Flying Squad was already monitoring the quality of roads, and after receiving several complaints about use of substandard material, contracts of some contractors had been cancelled.