Punjab CM flags fuel, DAP demand ahead of 140 LMT wheat harvest

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged the Union government to ensure an enhanced and uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and DAP fertiliser as Punjab prepares for a projected 140 lakh metric tonne (LMT) wheat harvest. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he had apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the state’s requirements during a virtual meeting on Friday. (HT file photo)

Warning that any logistical disruption could jeopardise national food security, the CM called for immediate central intervention to support harvesting operations and grain movement.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mann said he had apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the state’s requirements during a virtual meeting on Friday. “With a bumper crop expected, a fleet of tractors, harvesters, and trucks will be pressed into service. Enhanced fuel supply is the need of the hour to maintain the country’s foodgrain reserves,” he said.

While the CM reiterated there was no cause for panic or hoarding, he emphasised that timely action by the Centre was essential. He noted that Punjab currently maintains a 12-to-14-day stock of petrol and diesel and six days of LPG, which remains consistent with annual averages.

“National stocks are secure with 60 days of fuel and 30 days of LPG. The chief secretary is monitoring supplies closely, and we will not spare hoarders or black marketers,” Mann said.

The CM welcomed the Centre’s recent reduction in additional taxes on petrol and diesel, calling it a positive confidence-building measure. However, he raised concerns regarding the upcoming kharif season, demanding a steady supply of DAP fertiliser before paddy transplantation begins on June 1. Mann also pushed for parity in LPG services, asking the Centre to reduce the waiting period for refills in rural areas from 45 days to 25 days, matching urban standards.

On his interaction with the PM, Mann urged the use of diplomatic channels to prevent resource shortages. “While we aspire to be ‘Vishav Guru’, our actions must reflect self-reliance and strategic strength in securing essential resources for our farmers,” he said.