Punjab CM lays foundation stone for medical college in Sangrur
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone of the Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district on Friday.
The medical college spread over 25 acres will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹345 crore. The chief minister announced that it would be functional from April 1, 2023.
“Apart from the construction of the academic block, the project will include upgrading the civil hospital in Sangrur from 220 to 360 beds, the construction of a nursing school, separate hostels for girls and boys, sports tracks and a pavilion for students, an open-air theatre for extracurricular activities, faculty residences and a shopping complex,” Mann said.
Directing officials to ensure the time-bound completion of work, he said: “The widening of the approach road from National Highway-7 to the state institute of medical sciences from 5.5 to 7 metres, including the four-laning of the road in front of the college, is a part of the project.”
Sangrur to emerge as medical education hub
The chief minister said that the institute will be a step towards his government’s commitment to provide quality medical facilities to the common man. “This project will be a humble and befitting tribute to religious leader Sant Attar Singh, who propagated the message of universal love, peace and communal harmony,” Mann said, recalling his contribution to spreading education in the region.
The CM said that with the setting up of the medical college, Sangrur will emerge as a hub of medical education in the region.
State cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Lal Chand Kataruchak were present on the occasion.
Maharashtra forms panel to suggest eco-friendly alternative for making idols
After deciding to remove height restrictions imposed on Ganesh idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning August 31, the Maharashtra government has constituted an expert committee to draft a policy for eco-friendly celebration of festivals in relation to immersion of idols in natural bodies. The six-member committee has been asked to suggest alternative material to Plaster of Paris (PoP) for making eco-friendly idols and submit its report in three months.
ED files charge sheet against Bihar health secretary in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against Bihar health secretary K Senthil Kumar and three others in connection with a money laundering case. ED officials have claimed Senthil Kumar awarded many government contracts to a contractor Bimal Kumar through who, he laundered the money that he made at public expense. Senthil Kumar could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts.
Flying from Bengaluru on the upcoming long weekend? What you should know
In Bengaluru, the authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport have requested passengers who are planning their journey on the upcoming Independence Day long weekend to arrive early at the airport. As Independence Day, which is a public holiday, is on Monday (August 15), many Bengaluru flyers are expected to head to different destinations for their long weekend plans.
Killing of young BJP worker among issues discussed during Shah's K'taka visit
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka and held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and discussed the anger among BJP youth wing leaders following the death of Nettaru. Workers of BJP's youth wing protested out state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's residence demanding a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India and organisations linked to it. Some workers also resigned from the party.
FTII student, 32, found dead in hostel room. Suicide suspected, say police
A 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India was found dead in his hostel room on Friday, police officers at Pune's Deccan Gymkhana police station said. A police team that responded to the call broke open the door after spotting the student from the window. Some inmates of the hotel told the police that they last saw the student on Tuesday. A police officer said initial investigations indicated death by suicide.
