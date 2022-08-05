Punjab CM lays foundation stone for medical college in Sangrur

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone of the Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district on Friday.

The medical college spread over 25 acres will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹345 crore. The chief minister announced that it would be functional from April 1, 2023.

“Apart from the construction of the academic block, the project will include upgrading the civil hospital in Sangrur from 220 to 360 beds, the construction of a nursing school, separate hostels for girls and boys, sports tracks and a pavilion for students, an open-air theatre for extracurricular activities, faculty residences and a shopping complex,” Mann said.

Directing officials to ensure the time-bound completion of work, he said: “The widening of the approach road from National Highway-7 to the state institute of medical sciences from 5.5 to 7 metres, including the four-laning of the road in front of the college, is a part of the project.”

Sangrur to emerge as medical education hub

The chief minister said that the institute will be a step towards his government’s commitment to provide quality medical facilities to the common man. “This project will be a humble and befitting tribute to religious leader Sant Attar Singh, who propagated the message of universal love, peace and communal harmony,” Mann said, recalling his contribution to spreading education in the region.

The CM said that with the setting up of the medical college, Sangrur will emerge as a hub of medical education in the region.

State cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Lal Chand Kataruchak were present on the occasion.

