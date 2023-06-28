Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Mann announces hike in salaries of newly-regularised teachers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 28, 2023 06:48 AM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces a salary hike and other benefits for 12,700 newly regularised government schoolteachers in the state.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced a hike in salaries and other benefits of 12,700 newly regularised government schoolteachers in the state.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI file)
Mann, who made the announcement in a video message, said that these teachers will be known as associate teachers, special inclusive teachers and others and governed by ‘Policy for Welfare of Ad hoc, Contractual, Temporary Teachers (Nation Builders) and other employees in School Education Department’.

The CM said that based on their educational qualifications and primary conditions for entry into services, their emoluments have been fixed till the completion of 58 years in service. They will be now entitled to an annual increment of 5% on their salaries every year, he said.

Mann said that teh BA pass education providers (associate teachers), who were being paid 9,500, will now get 20,500 per month, whereas teachers with ETT and NTT qualifications will get 22,000 as compared to their present salary of 10,250.

Similarly, those with BA/MA BEd degrees who are now being paid 11,000 a month will get emoluments worth 23,500. The salary of IEV volunteers has been revised from 5,500 to 15,000 per month. These teachers have rendered service for more than 10 years in the education department after which the state government has regularised their services whereas the earlier governments had just done lip service on the issue, he said.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
