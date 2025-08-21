Punjab CM Mann gives appointment letters, says 55k youth got jobs in 3 yrs

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said the state has set a new milestone by giving more than 55,000 jobs to the youth during the first three years of its regime. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said the state has set a new milestone by giving more than 55,000 jobs to the youth during the first three years of its regime. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering while distributing appointment letters, Mann said, “The previous governments gave miniscule number of jobs to the youth at the fag-end of their tenure but ever since his first day in office, he has made sure that the deserving youth get jobs due to which 55,000 of them have got government jobs.”

The CM said that today 271 youth have joined the family of the Punjab government and now they will become an active partner in social and economic progress of the state.

He said that it is a matter of satisfaction that these youth have got jobs completely on the basis of merit.

The CM exhorted the newly recruited youth to become an integral part of the government.

He said that the newly recruited youth should ensure maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society is benefited from it.

The CM said that Punjab is witnessing a new era of unprecedented development as the state government has made efforts to give major push to growth and progress of Punjab. He said that all the sectors whether education, health, power, employment and others have observed unparalleled development during the last three years. Mann said that it is because the intent and will of the state government is clear to serve the people of Punjab with dedication, commitment and integrity.