Dhuri, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday inaugurated a 50-bedded sub-divisional hospital along with a 30-bedded maternal and child health block here. Punjab CM Mann inaugurates sub-divisional hospital in Dhuri

This project reflects our firm commitment to building a strong, accessible and patient-centric healthcare system by strengthening infrastructure, expanding medical services and improving the availability of skilled healthcare professionals, he said.

The new facilities will cater not only to the residents of Dhuri city but also to people from nearly 70 surrounding villages, benefiting thousands of residents by bringing modern healthcare closer to their homes, Mann said while addressing a gathering.

Constructed at a cost of ₹21.65 crore, the hospital complex features a state-of-the-art building spread across approximately 73,000 square feet and will prove to be a boon for the region, he said.

It will significantly strengthen secondary-level healthcare services by providing comprehensive outpatient and inpatient care, emergency services, diagnostic facilities and specialised consultations, said Mann.

The 50-bedded sub-divisional hospital has been developed to provide comprehensive secondary-level healthcare services, while the 30-bedded maternal and child health block will significantly strengthen maternal, neonatal and child healthcare services, ensuring better care for mothers and newborns in the region, Mann said.

The new facility includes 13 OPD rooms, a well-equipped emergency block, two registration counters and seven operation theatres for both major and minor surgeries.

It houses modern diagnostic facilities such as ECG, ultrasound and X-ray rooms, along with three laboratories to ensure timely and accurate medical testing, he said.

The hospital will offer advanced medical procedures, including surgical interventions and knee replacement services. Specialist doctors, particularly in the field of ear, nose and throat, will be available to provide expert care, the CM said.

The dedicated mother and child hospital will provide both normal and cesarean delivery services under the supervision of qualified gynecologists, ensuring better care for mothers and newborns, he said.

Under the Aam Aadmi Party government, more than 1,500 doctors have been recruited in hospitals, including over 600 specialists and more than 900 general doctors, along with more than 800 doctors in 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', Mann said.

This project will benefit over 58,000 residents in Dhuri along with thousands in nearby areas and will significantly improve healthcare delivery in the region.

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