Punjab CM Mann should give up home portfolio, says Partap Singh Bajwa

After a police constable was killed and eight others, including four cops, were injured in an exchange of gunfire in Sultanpur Lodhi, leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday asked Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to give the home portfolio to some other minister. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa

“If you cannot handle the state’s law and order, you have no right to be the state’s home minister. Mann must quit and let someone else do the job,” said Bajwa.

He said if Mann can change portfolios of cabinet ministers on the pretext of non-performance, why cannot he do the same for himself.

The Congress leader said the police now used Section 145 of the CrPC to resolve the dispute between two factions of the Nihangs. “With the police intervention, both factions have compromised. Had the government done this before, the life of the police constable could have been saved,” he said.

The LoP claimed that ever since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab, the crime rate had increased.