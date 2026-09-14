Punjab CM names New Chandigarh road, park after Col Manpreet Singh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday named a local road and a park in New Chandigarh after Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kashmir’s Anantnag in 2023. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during an event to dedicate a park and a road after martyr Colonel Manpreet Singh, in New Chandigarh. (PTI)

The 200-foot-wide road from Mullanpur Chowk to the T-Point has been named as “Shaheed Colonel Manpreet Singh Marg” in memory of the brave soldier, he said, adding a park had also been dedicated to him.

“Our martyrs are our pride and legacy, and the Punjab government will always stand firmly with their families,” the chief minister said, while reiterating that his government was leaving no stone unturned for the welfare of armed forces personnel and their families.

“His family is with us today. A martyr is not of one family, but belongs to the entire country. Manpreet is an inspiration for all of us that he laid down his life for the country’s sake,” he said.

“On this occasion, the state government remembers the immense contribution of this brave warrior to the nation. This braveheart made the supreme sacrifice while fighting the enemy in defence of the motherland,” he added.

By naming these public places after this brave son of Punjab, the state government had paid homage to his supreme sacrifice, he said.

Mann expressed hope that the initiative would inspire the youth of Punjab to serve the nation selflessly.

Born in 1982 in Bharonjian near Mullanpur in the Mohali district, Col Singh, a certified chartered accountant, was a third-generation soldier following in the footsteps of his father, Lakhbir Singh, and grandfather Sita Singh.

He completed his schooling in Mullanpur and graduated in commerce from a college in Chandigarh before clearing the Combined Defence Services examination to join the Indian Military Academy.

Colonel Singh attained martyrdom on September 13, 2023, while serving as the Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Regiment. Colonel Singh displayed exceptional courage during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

In recognition of his extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice, the Government of India posthumously conferred upon him the Kirti Chakra, the country’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, on August 15, 2024.

Replying to a question on the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Mann assured that his government would rehabilitate personnel after completing their tenure.

“The first batch of Agniveer is coming after completing its term,” he said, adding that they will be adjusted in police, bank security and as forest guards.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment towards the families of personnel, he said, his government gave financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Refusing to take political questions, the chief minister noted that it was a solemn occasion to pay respects to a martyr and that making political comments would be inappropriate.

The Mohali ceremony was also attended by Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang and senior government officials.