Punjab CM Mann takes swipe at Sidhu-Majithia hug

Describing leaders of Opposition parties sharing a common platform in Jalandhar last week as a ‘coterie of rejected politicians’, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said these leaders are stooping low and levelling personal allegations against him. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

He was speaking after inaugurating a mother and child care centre in Kharar on Wednesday.

Last week, leaders of various parties such as Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party visited Jalandhar in support of Ajit newspaper’s editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard, who has been summoned by the vigilance bureau in connection with purported irregularities in Jang-e-Azadi memorial.

The chief minister said the hug between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia reflects the fact that these people are bereft of any ideological commitment and can join hands anytime for securing their political interests.

He said these leaders were trounced badly by AAP legislator Jeevan Jyot Kaur due to which they have been now forced to hug each other.

Mann quipped that outburst of leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa against young MLAs reflected his frustration as throughout his life he vied to come to power but did not succeed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON