Punjab Congress chief says can’t expect justice for Moosewala from AAP govt

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday lashed out at his party’s INDIA bloc ally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in the state over a report submitted by a special investigation team (SIT) to the Punjab and Haryana high court which suggested that the TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was conducted in 2023 from Bathinda jail, where he was lodged. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (right) with singer Sidhu Moosewala, who had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections on the Congress ticket from Mansa in February 2022. Moosewala was murdered on May 29 that year. (HT file photo)

Bishnoi is a jailed gangster and an accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on May 29, 2022, in Mansa district. Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab assembly elections on the Congress ticket from Mansa constituency in February that year.

Warring said: “We can’t expect justice for Sidhu Moosewala from a government where gangsters hold such ‘power’ over the administration.”

“The people of Punjab demand answers @AAPPunjab. How is it possible for a gangster to give an interview from inside a jail? How can the public feel safe when such liberties are afforded to murderers? Law and order has deteriorated severely and dark days are looming for Punjab,” the Congress leader posted on X.

The SIT is probing two TV interviews of jailed gangster Bishnoi, reportedly given to private channels in 2023, when he was lodged in Bathinda jail in Punjab.

At present, Bishnoi is in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail in connection with a drug seizure case.