 Punjab Congress expels ex-MLA Darshan Brar for anti-party activities
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab Congress expels ex-MLA Darshan Brar for anti-party activities

ByParteek Singh Mahal
Jun 06, 2024 05:16 PM IST

Action taken after Darshan Brar’s son Kamaljit Singh Brar contested against Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has expelled senior leader and two-time former Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar for anti-party activities. His son Kamaljit Singh Brar had contested as an Independent candidate against Warring in the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana recently.

Former Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar and his son Kamaljit Singh Brar, who contested against Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Ludhiana in the recent parliamentary elections. (HT file photo)
In the order dated June 1, the day the election was held in Punjab, Warring said: “”Former Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar has been expelled from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and violation of party discipline.”

Kamaljit had got 42,500 votes in the election. During the campaign in Ludhiana, Brar had targeted Warring and claimed he was only contesting from Ludhiana to defeat the state Congress chief. However, Warring got 3.22 lakh votes and won the election by 20,942 votes.

Darshan Brar had won the assembly elections from the Baghapurana segment in 2007 and 2017.

When contacted, his personal assistant said the 76-year-old leader was not keeping well and had not been informed about the development due to his ill-health.

Chandigarh
