Punjab Congress leaders pass ‘resolution’, press for MP Preneet Kaur’s ouster
The state Congress leaders, including several former ministers, MLAs and ex-MLAs, passed a “resolution” urging the Congress leadership to expel MP Preneet Kaur from the party, three senior leaders said after a party meeting here; they conveyed their sentiment to All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary who chaired the meeting.
The state Congress leaders, including several former ministers, MLAs and ex-MLAs, passed a “resolution” urging the Congress leadership to expel her from the party, three senior leaders said after a party meeting here. They conveyed their sentiment to All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary who chaired the meeting.
The meeting was held to discuss the participation of party workers from Punjab in the protest rally to be held by the Congress in Delhi on September 4 against the back-breaking inflation. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former ministers, MPs, among others were present.
Preneet, who is the wife of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, had turned against the party after her husband left the Congress to float his own political outfit, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), on being replaced as the CM in September last year. Capt contested the 2022 assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Preneet, who initially maintained a low profile, campaigned for candidates of the BJP-PLC combine. “She has ceased to be a member of Punjab Congress and the high command must expel her from the party without any more delay. It was a unanimous resolution and it is high time she is shown the door,” one of the party leaders quoted above said.
Another leader said that as no action has been taken against the four-time MP, party workers in Patiala are confused whether she is in the Congress or not. Bajwa had on Sunday asked the Patiala MP to leave the party as she was no more part of the Congress, except for technical reasons. Chaudhary did not respond to calls.
10,000 party supporters to attend Delhi rally
At the meeting, the party leaders also decided to have 10,000 workers from the state participate in the September 4 rally. “Each MLA and constituency representative will bring along a limited number of people only,” Warring said in a press statement. He said that Congress workers from Punjab will reach Delhi on the same day and they will gather at two places on the Delhi outskirts from where they will all go together to the rally venue. The meeting also deliberated upon the arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will reach Punjab during its last leg. The Yatra will remain in Punjab for over a week and will touch most constituencies before entering Jammu and Kashmir.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
