Punjab Congress protests against ‘backbreaking’ inflation
Punjab Congress on Friday held a protest against the “backbreaking” inflation in the country and imposition of goods and services tax (GST) on essential items.
After staging a protest at the Congress Bhawan, party workers tried to march towards Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the governor, but were stopped on the way by the city police. Police used water cannons to stop them and detained some leaders and workers who were later released.
Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre of being insensitive towards the day-to-day needs of the common man.
In the memorandum addressed to the governor, the opposition party drew his attention towards the “backbreaking inflation that has hit the entire country, including Punjab, due to unilateral decisions taken by the Union government even impinging upon the spirit of federal structure of the constitution”.
It said the central government has not taken any remedial measures to arrest the rising inflation with a view to showcase its supremacy out of its adherence to majoritarianism.
“As if the rising and backbreaking inflation was not enough, the callously insensitive government of India imposed the GST, even on food items, completely forgetting the impact of Covid, which has not yet left the doorsteps of the common man completely,” read the memorandum.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, state unit working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sukhjinder Randhawa, OP Soni, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Barindermeet Pahra, Rana Gurjit Singh and Pargat Singh were among the party leaders who participated in the protest.
Congress workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal against inflation, corruption, unemployment and GST on all items. They also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government. The protest was led by former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former chairman of Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh and they also courted arrest after a brief protest.
Now, eligible citizens to have four opportunities a year to register as voter: CEO Raju
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that citizens attaining the age of 18 years after January 1 will now get four opportunities a year to register as a voter. Raju, along with additional CEO, Punjab, B Srinivasan, said that the process of collection of Aadhar number of registered electors on a voluntary basis has begun.
Five held for Karnal man’s murder
The detective staff of Karnal police claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a 36-year-old man whose body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on July 29. Police have arrested five accused who have been identified as Vishal, Rahul and Sawan of Karnal and Vinay and Ajay of Panipat district. In-charge of detective staff, Harjinder Singh said the accused would be produced before the court to seek remand.
Explosives recovered Kurukshetra: Tarn Taran-based accused sent to 11-day police remand
The main accused in the recovery of 1.30kg explosives from the fields near a hotel on national highway 44 close to Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district has been sent to 11-day police remand for further questioning. Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said the accused Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab was produced in the court on Friday and sent to the police remand till August 16.
INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala takes out protest march over pension scheme
Two days after former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala secured bail in a disproportionate assets case, the Indian National Lok Dal supremo on Friday led a protest march in Jhajjar, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janta Party government of snapping security pension of the elderly by 'imposing several terms and conditions'.
