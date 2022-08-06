Punjab Congress protests against ‘backbreaking’ inflation

Punjab Congress on Friday held a protest against the “backbreaking” inflation in the country and imposition of goods and services tax (GST) on essential items.

After staging a protest at the Congress Bhawan, party workers tried to march towards Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the governor, but were stopped on the way by the city police. Police used water cannons to stop them and detained some leaders and workers who were later released.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre of being insensitive towards the day-to-day needs of the common man.

In the memorandum addressed to the governor, the opposition party drew his attention towards the “backbreaking inflation that has hit the entire country, including Punjab, due to unilateral decisions taken by the Union government even impinging upon the spirit of federal structure of the constitution”.

It said the central government has not taken any remedial measures to arrest the rising inflation with a view to showcase its supremacy out of its adherence to majoritarianism.

“As if the rising and backbreaking inflation was not enough, the callously insensitive government of India imposed the GST, even on food items, completely forgetting the impact of Covid, which has not yet left the doorsteps of the common man completely,” read the memorandum.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, state unit working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sukhjinder Randhawa, OP Soni, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Barindermeet Pahra, Rana Gurjit Singh and Pargat Singh were among the party leaders who participated in the protest.