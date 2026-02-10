Punjab: Congress puts up banners in Lehra warning of ‘unfit’ drinking water

Congress has put up banners in Lehragaga, the assembly constituency of water resources minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, claiming that the water in Lehra town is unfit for drinking. Water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal (HT File)

Banners bearing the photo of a local Congress leader, Durlabh Singh Sidhu showcases precautions residents need to take to avoid water-borne diseases.

The banners urge citizens to ‘not drink water directly from taps or hand pumps; use only boiled or sealed bottled water for consumption, and immediately consult a doctor if they experience stomach pain, vomiting or fever.

“The city’s waterworks system has been compromised, and sewage is mixing with drinking water. Every third house in the city now has patients suffering from jaundice-like symptoms,” Sidhu alleged.

This comes after citizens from several wards complained of getting contaminated drinking water, with many alleging that their grievance has not been addressed by the authorities.

Sohan Lal, a local resident, said that the problem has persisted for months. “It’s not that the water is dirty, but it is contaminated and black. Those who can afford are now relying on submersible pumps,” he said, adding that although the municipal council took some steps toward a resolution, no real solution has been achieved.

Kanta Goyal, the president of the municipal council, Lehra, admitted to the problem and assured a swift solution.

“In ward no 15 of the city, there are holes in the main pipeline causing drain water to mix with the drinking water supply. We have replaced the pipeline today.While in ward no 9, the problem occurred because the water pipes were positioned below the sewerage lines. The council has estimated a cost of ₹3 to ₹4 lakh to change the pipe in ward no 9. We are working to address the grievances,” she said.

Ramandeep Sharma, the executive officer of the municipal council, added that they have been receiving these complaints for the past two to three months. “The sewerage board team and our entire committee are monitoring the situation. Decaying connections are being replaced, and leaking pipes are being repaired,” he added.

Lehra MLA and minister Barinder Goyal acknowledged the issue but dismissed Congress’ banners as a ‘political stunt’.

“If any such situation arises again, the concerned engineers have developed a zonal improvement plan to address it. The issue will be treated as a priority. The banners are nothing more than a political stunt,” Goyal said.