Punjab cops sacked for aiding drug peddlers

The Moga senior superintendent of police has dismissed two assistant sub-inspectors from service for their alleged connivance with drug peddlers at Baghapurana town in the district.

The two cops, identified as Angrej Singh and Gurmej Singh, were threatening a teenager who had complained against two drug peddlers trying to push him into the illegal trade, said police.

According to the 16-year-old victim, Dilpreet Singh, alias Kala, and Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, of Sangatpura village had forcibly made him consume heroin last year and took his pictures. The duo had been allegedly using these pictures to blackmail him and make him take more drugs and work as a courier for them.

After the teenager approached police, the two ASIs posted at the Baghapurana police station allegedly started threatening him with dire consequences instead of taking action against the drug peddlers.

Later, the boy got himself admitted to a drug de-addiction centre at the civil hospital in Moga, and his plight came into the SSP’s notice.

“These two ASIs are black sheep in our force. I personally visited the boy at the civil hospital, and he narrated the entire episode of drug abuse. He also apprised me of threats that he was receiving from the ASIs. It clarifies that they are in cahoots with the drug peddlers,” said SSP SS Mand.

Mand said that an SP-rank officer was also with the victim when he received a threatening call from one of the ASIs. “Any kind of laxity cannot be tolerated when it comes to drug menace. Therefore, I have dismissed the two cops from service after verifying the facts,” he said.

Meanwhile, a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act has also been registered against the two drug peddlers. “They are absconding. We are conducting raids at their possible hideouts and will arrest them soon,” said the SSP.