Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Punjab: Court again defers order on Majithia’s bail plea for August 12

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 07:22 am IST

Majithia’s counsel, advocate Arshdeep Kaler, confirmed that for the fifth time, the court has reserved its decision on his bail plea; he was arrested in connection with the disproportionate assets case on June 25

The local court on Monday again reserved its order on the bail application filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case, for August 12. This is the fifth time the court has deferred its verdict.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia

The hearing on his bail plea lasted for about an hour. After listening to the submissions, the court reserved its verdict for one more day and fixed the next hearing for August 12. On the same day, the court will also pronounce its decision on Majithia’s plea seeking a change of jail barracks.

During the proceedings, Majithia’s wife and MLA, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, was present in court.

Majithia’s counsel, advocate Arshdeep Kaler, confirmed that for the fifth time, the court has reserved its decision on his bail plea.

On June 25, Majithia was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau at his residence in Amritsar in connection with the disproportionate assets case. He is currently lodged in Nabha Jail, and his barrack-change plea will also be heard on August 12.

The disproportionate assets case against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police, which is also probing his alleged involvement in the 2021 drug case.

Majithia had earlier been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, based on a 2018 report submitted by the state’s Anti-Drug Special Task Force (STF). He spent over five months in Patiala Jail before being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in August 2022.

