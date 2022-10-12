Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab | Court extends police custody of AIG Ashish Kapoor, ASI Harvinder Singh in bribe case

Punjab | Court extends police custody of AIG Ashish Kapoor, ASI Harvinder Singh in bribe case

Published on Oct 12, 2022 02:06 AM IST

AIG Ashish Kapoor Punjab police service (PPS) officer, and assistant sub inspector (ASI) Harvinder Singh, were arrested in a bribe case.

AIG Ashish Kapoor Punjab police service (PPS) officer, and assistant sub inspector (ASI) Harvinder Singh, were arrested in a bribe case. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A local court on Tuesday extended by three days the police remand of assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, a Punjab police service (PPS) officer, and assistant sub inspector (ASI) Harvinder Singh, arrested in a bribe case.

Both cops will be produced before the court on October 14.

Seeking their police custody, the Punjab vigilance bureau had contended the alleged bribe money was yet to be recovered from the accounts of the accused. They further said the cops haven’t so far revealed their bank details or submitted a ‘performa’ revealing details of lockers, bank accounts, etc.

Pradeep Singh Virk, counsel for AIG Ashish Kapoor ridiculing the allegations, averred that Kapoor didn’t hide any bank details and rather was ready to submit every detail immediately in the court.

Virk submitted documents related to bank accounts and locker details of Kapoor in the court during the latter’s appearance before the court.

Both cops were produced before the court after conducting their medical examination at the local civil hospital.

The court also allowed Virk to meet Kapoor from 4pm to 4:30pm in police custody for two days.

Kapoor has been accused of taking a bribe of 1 crore through different cheques from a woman and her kin who were undertrial in a cheating case, on the pretext of getting their name cleared. He had then

deposited the cash under the names of his known people and got them encashed through ASI Harjinder Singh, it was alleged.

