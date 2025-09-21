Punjab: Cross-border drug rings busted three arrested with 11kg heroin

Punjab Police on Saturday busted two cross-border narcotics smuggling modules with the arrest of three individuals and recovering more than 11kg of heroin from their possession. A drug consignment seized by police in Amritsar on Saturday. (X)

In the first operation, the special cell of Amritsar rural police apprehended two drug smugglers and recovered 6.286kg of heroin and ₹4 lakh drug money from their possession, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Maninder Singh.

The accused were identified as Shankar Singh of Guru Ki Wadali, Amritsar, and Sachin of Ranjitpur locality of Chheharta area, also in Amritsar.

“The special cell had received reliable information that Shankar Singh is in direct contact with Pakistani smugglers and is engaged in receiving large consignments of heroin from across the border, further supplying them on their instructions. Acting swiftly, the police team laid a trap near Beharwal village and apprehended Shankar along with heroin and drug money while he was travelling on his Splendor motorcycle to deliver a consignment. During interrogation, the involvement of his associate Sachin came to light, who was subsequently arrested,” the SSP said.

Preliminary investigations reveal the accused has been in direct contact with foreign-based smugglers. A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Lopoke police station.

In another operation, the counter intelligence wing of Amritsar police busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module being operated by foreign-based handler Harpal Singh and arrested one of its operatives after recovering 5.032 kg of heroin from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pawandeep Singh of Beharwal in Amritsar, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The DGP said that during questioning, Pawandeep revealed that he was working under the directions of his foreign-based handler Harpal Singh, a native of Kohala village in Amritsar and currently living in the US. The latter is directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and arranged several consignments of narcotics and weapons from across the border with the help of drones, he said.

He said further investigations have revealed that Harpal Singh, who migrated to the US about two years ago, appears to have initially had a clean record but may have later become involved in the drug smuggling trade after settling abroad.

Sharing operation details, the DGP said that CI Amritsar had received specific intelligence about retrieval of narcotics consignments from Indo-Pak border area falling near village Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar. Acting swiftly, a police team intercepted suspect Pawandeep from near Beharwal in Amritsar, when he was going to further deliver the consignment to some party and recovered narcotics from his possession, he said.

A under the NDPS Act has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar.