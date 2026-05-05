Punjab DGP, AG gets death threats from Bishnoi gang

Chandigarh Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and advocate general (AG) Maninderjit Singh Bedi have reportedly received fresh death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, senior officials said on Monday. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The previous threats had come on April 25, the very next day after the Centre formally advised OTT platform ZEE5 to withhold the release of docuseries “Lawrence of Punjab” on April 27. Centre’s intervention came after the Pun­jab Police form­ally peti­tioned the Union min­istry of inform­a­tion and broad­cast­ing to block the series.

Officials said the AG received the death threats following his appearance in petitions seeking a ban on the docuseries, which is based on the life of Bish­noi, who has gained notori­ety for allegedly run­ning a sprawl­ing crim­inal syn­dic­ate from behind bars.

Both Yadav and Bedi did not respond to the development.

The Bishnoi gang had previously also targeted Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who had moved a petition against the series in high court; and Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, all of whom had opposed the production.

ZEE5 has since challenged the Centre’s advisory in high court. The matter is listed for hearing on May 11. Bishnoi is currently lodged in the high-security Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad in connection with multiple cases, including murder, extortion and drug trafficking.