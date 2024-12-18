Punjab DGP orders probe after ‘blast’ at Amritsar police station

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav ordered a probe after a ‘blast’ at Islamabad Police Station here during the wee hours on Tuesday. Officials said no one was injured in the ’attack’. A view of Islamabad police station in Amritsar where an ‘explosion’ occurred during the wee hours on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The police chief visited Amritsar hours after the incident was reported at Islamabad Police Station at around 3 am on Tuesday.

Yadav directed the concerned officers to ensure professional policing and take strict action against the perpetrators.

Chairing a meeting, Yadav emphasised the need for officers to use technical and human intelligence to detect those behind the attack.

“Identify common trends and patterns in such heinous crimes and conduct investigations in a scientific manner,” the DGP said.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ferozepur Range Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DIG Border Range Satinder Singh and SSP Amritsar Rural Charanjit Singh.

“All the previous cases of attacks on the police establishments including IED implant at Ajnala Police Station and hand grenade attack at Police Post Asron in Nawanshahr have been solved successfully and accused persons have been arrested,” the SGP said.

The locals living in the neighbourhood of the police station said that they heard an explosion at around 3 am.

Panic gripped the area as people rushed out of their homes.

However, junior police officials, initially, claimed that no blast had occurred on the police station premises.

Locals said portraits hanging on walls fell down and cracks appeared on the walls of houses while window panes were shattered in the neighbourhood.

“The explosion was so loud that it scared all the residents. I have seen the dark period (militancy) in Punjab and I pray that those times don’t return”, said Pawan Kumar, a resident.

After this incident, the commissioner of police (CP) visited the police station.

“Yes, a loud sound was heard during the wee hours. However, nothing has been damaged. You can see we all (cops) are sitting in the room of the station house officer (SHO) and we have taken a round of the station. Everything is ok”, Bhullar said, without commenting on the nature of the blast.

Bhullar added that in the past the police had busted a module behind such activities and arrested 10 people under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and it looks like an act of desperation by the members who are fugitives.

“We will soon arrest the perpetrators. Investigation is on and it seems that it is an act of desperation by members of the module who are fugitive. I cannot say anything more at this stage of the investigation,” he added.

In a post on Facebook, gangster Jeewan Fouji has taken responsibility for the incident. Fouji, who introduces himself as a functionary of Babbar Khalsa, claimed the grenade blast was in reaction to the atrocities committed by police on Sikhs since 1984. He warned the Police of more such actions. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the claims.

As per police sources, Fouji is currently abroad.

Reacting to the social media post claiming responsibility for the incident Bhullar said: “Our sentry heard the noise around 3 am-3.15 am. He saw that there was no damage. People claimed responsibility on social media. We are verifying those claims.”

Reacting to the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia said chief minister Bhagwant Mann should own moral responsibility for the worsening law and order situation in Punjab and resign as home minister immediately.

The SAD leader alleged that the Amritsar city police was engaged in a cover-up operation.

“The Amritsar Police was quick to deny the incident and even cleaned up the police station to show nothing had happened. However, simultaneously the police were at work and threatening people who asserted that they had heard a grenade attack for which responsibility has also been now taken,” the SAD leader said.

Majithia said all these attacks were a clear indication of an ‘intelligence failure’ and that the chief minister should own moral responsibility for the same.