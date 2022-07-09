Punjab DGP promotes 95 woman SIs among 101 to inspector rank
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Friday promoted 101 sub-inspectors, including 95 women, to the rank of inspector.
With these promotions, all vacancies of inspectors have been filled across all districts of the state, the DGP said. “Today, we have elevated 101 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector, which will not only overcome the shortage of staff at supervisory levels in the field but will also give the officers their due right of promotion,” he said.
The DGP, while symbolically pinning the stars on the shoulders of some of the promoted cops here, wished all of them good luck. “The added star on your shoulders comes with a bigger responsibility,” said Yadav, while encouraging the cops to perform their duty with dedication, sincerity and honesty.
Giving details, he said all 95 promoted women officers are of the 2015 batch who were directly recruited as sub-inspectors and have seven years of field experience. The remaining six sub-inspectors were awaiting their promotion, he said. Terming timely promotion as the right of every police official, the DGP assured the entire police force to give them their due promotions very soon. He said all vacancies at supervisory levels will be filled at the earliest.
-
Lucknow: Centennial students back to school after dist admin intervention
A day after students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here attended their classes outside the school gate following some dispute over the school building, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and senior officials of education department reached there and resolved the issue on Friday. Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar, along with district inspector of school (DIoS) Rakesh Kumar Pandey, reached the school around 9am and stayed there for nearly five hours.
-
Punjab agriculture dept plans to deploy drones to curb farm fires
The Punjab agricultural department plans to deploy drones to conduct aerial surveys to map farms where crop residue is burnt in violation of government orders during paddy and wheat harvest seasons. According to the proposal submitted to the Union agriculture and farmers' welfare ministry, the state department has sought ₹53 crore funds under the Centre's sub-mission on agricultural mechanisation (SMAM).
-
On track, Agra Metro Rail Project achieves another milestone
The track work of priority corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project was inaugurated on Friday by managing director for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Sushil Kumar who has recently taken charge. Also, the ground breaking ceremony for receiving sub-station (RSS) was held at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the presence of, UPMRC and the plunge column work also began at Agra Fort Metro Station on Friday.
-
SGPC terms three-year jail for sacrilege convicts insufficient
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday welcomed the conviction of three Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the 2015 Moga sacrilege case, but said that just three-year imprisonment granted by court was not enough given the seriousness of the crime. While welcoming the conviction, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the government should make provisions for life imprisonment for sacrilege. The police firing had taken place during a protest against sacrilege cases.
-
Covid uptick in U.P.: 392 new cases, 2 deaths logged
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid-19 cases as 392 more people tested positive on Friday as against 325 a day before, according to the state health department data. Two deaths were also reported. “In the past 24 hours, 346 patients have recovered and till now 20,67,513 patients have recovered in the state,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. The state has 2,250 active cases now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics