Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar sent to judicial custody, ₹7.5 crore cash seized so far

A CBI court here sent Ropar range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar to a 14-day judicial custody as the probe agency didn’t press for remand, a day after he was arrested for allegedly demanding an ₹8 lakh bribe from a Mandi Gobindgarh-based scrap dealer, Akash Batta.

Meanwhile, CBI raids continued at the residence of the 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer at various locations in Punjab and Chandigarh, including his farmhouse in Samrala.

The probe agency added that the raids have led to a seizure of ₹7.5 crore cash, 2.5kg gold jewellery and 26 luxury wrist watches, including Rolex and Rado.

In a statement, CBI said a raid on Bhullar’s farmhouse in Samrala has led to a recovery of 108 bottles of liquor, ₹5.7 lakh cash, and 17 live cartridges.

The CBI stated that the process of verifying documentary and financial evidence is ongoing.

“Documents pertaining to 50 immovable properties in the name of the DIG and his family members located in various places in Punjab have also been recovered,” the statement further said, adding that bank locker keys, details of multiple bank accounts, four firearms, along with 100 cartridges have also been seized by the agency.

Bhullar and co-accused Kirshanu was produced before the CBI court of special judge Alka Malik amid tight security, and after the probe agency didn’t press for remand, the DIG was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The cop and the co-accused were taken to Model Jail, Sector 51, Chandigarh, and will be produced before the court again on October 30 via video conferencing.

CBI public prosecutor, Narender Singh, told the court that a huge recovery has been made from the accused, and he should be sent to 14 days of judicial custody in the interest of justice.

“Given the rank, position, and influence of the accused as a senior police officer, there is a strong and reasonable apprehension that if released, the accused may influence witnesses, tamper with evidence, and obstruct a smooth investigation. Thus, in the interest of justice, it is prayed that the accused be remanded to judicial custody,” the CBI told the court.

The police officer, who assumed charge as the DIG of the Ropar range in November 2024, was apprehended from his office in Mohali following a complaint from Bhatta to the CBI on October 11, accusing Bhullar of demanding a bribe through a middleman named “Kirshanu” in exchange for helping him settle an FIR registered against him at Sirhind police station.

While coming out of the court, the DIG said that he has been framed in the case and has full faith in the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday disposed of a plea filed by Akash Batta claiming a threat to his and family members’ lives and demanding adequate security cover. The matter was listed before the bench of justice Aman Chaudhary, which, after hearing the counsel for the petitioner, directed the Punjab director general of police (DGP) as well as the CBI to assess threat perception to Batta and his family and take appropriate steps after the exercise, his counsel, Rahul Bhargava, said after the hearing. Detailed order is awaited. In his plea, he had claimed a threat from the DIG.

Seizures so far

From Chandigarh residence:

Total cash: ₹7.5 crore

Gold jewellery: 2.5 kg

Luxury watches 26

Documents pertaining to more than 50 immovable properties

From farmhouse:

108 bottles of liquor;

Cash ₹5.7 lakh;

17 live cartridges.