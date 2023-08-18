Punjab: Dismissed AIG Raj Jit declared proclaimed offender by Mohali court

Dismissed Punjab Police assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in a drug smuggling case. Dismissed Punjab Police assistant inspector general (AIG) Raj Jit Singh has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in a drug smuggling case. (HT file photo)

Jagjeet Singh, judicial magistrate first class (JMIC), declared the AIG a PO after his counsel, advocate HS Dhanoa, sought to defer the proceedings for “five to seven days” to wait for the orders of the Supreme Court, where the matter is sub judice.

The district court had initiated the proclamation proceedings against Raj Jit in July. The court had issued warrants against him, asking him to be present before the court on or before August 17. Since the dismissed AIG did not appear before the court, the order was pronounced on Thursday.

The order read: “The proclamation has been duly published against the accused Raj Jit Singh. As the period of 30 days has lapsed and he has failed to appear before this court as required by the proclamation issued against him and as the present FIR has been registered under Sections 21, 22, 29, 59(2) B, NDPS Act, Section 218, 384, 466, 471, 482, 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act, therefore, the accused, Raj Jit Singh, is hereby declared a proclaimed person. It is directed to send necessary intimation in this regard to the station house officer of the police station concerned.”

Raj Jit was dismissed from service by the Punjab government on April 17 for colluding with drug smugglers and framing innocent people in false cases and running an extortion racket along with another police official, Inderjit Singh.

Raj Jit also faces a vigilance bureau probe into assets allegedly amassed by him by selling narcotics and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.