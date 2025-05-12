Menu Explore
Punjab: Drone, pistol seized from near border in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
May 12, 2025 06:38 AM IST

According to a police spokesperson, a BSF team searched an area near Ganesh Wala Jhuge village and discovered a DJI Air-3 drone along with a pistol and magazine

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have recovered a drone from a field near a village along the international border, officials said on Sunday.

The BSF spokesperson said that preliminary investigations suggest the drone and pistol were sent from Pakistan. (HT File)
According to a police spokesperson, during routine patrolling on Saturday night, a team searched an area near Ganesh Wala Jhuge village near the International Border and discovered a DJI Air-3 drone along with a pistol and magazine. The pistol was without a barrel.

Preliminary investigations suggest the drone and pistol were sent from Pakistan. Authorities suspect the drop was coordinated by a cross-border network and are currently investigating local connections to uncover the larger conspiracy.

A case has been registered under Sections 24, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act, at the Sadar police station.

