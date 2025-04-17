Punjab: Drug dealer linked to Pak-based smuggler held with heroin, arms

Punjab Police’s anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) has arrested a drug trafficker linked to a Pakistan-based smuggler after recovering 3.105kg heroin, two .32-bore country-made pistols along with 37 cartridges and two magazines from his possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. Accused Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban, hails from Kotli Sur Singh village in Tarn Taran.

In a release, Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had been receiving heroin consignments via drones from a Pakistan-based smugglers from the past few months.

Sharing operation details, additional director general of police (ADGP) ANTF Nilabh Kishore said police teams received a reliable input that Jobanjit, a notorious drug smuggler, has recently received a drug and weapon consignment from across the border.

Acting Swiftly, police teams led by superintendent of police (SP), border range, Gurpreet Singh launched an intel-based operation and apprehended the accused from his house at Kotli Sur Singh village, he added.

A case under Sections 21-C, 23 and 25 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the ANTF police station in SAS Nagar, said police officials.