Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Notice to 30 pvt schools for fee norms violation

Notice to 30 pvt schools for fee norms violation

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2023 01:04 AM IST

A total of 30 private schools across the state have been issued show-cause notices by education minister Harjot Bains for not following government instructions

Ludhiana :A total of 30 private schools across the state have been issued show-cause notices by education minister Harjot Bains for not following government instructions.

Punjab education minister Harjot Bains.
Punjab education minister Harjot Bains.

Bains tweeted that the education minister task force would visit these schools. The Punjab government on April 1 formed a task force to stop private schools from “looting” parents in the name of textbooks, text notebooks and fees in the academic session.

A maximum of seven schools each in Sangrur and Mansa were issued the notices. Five schools in Fazilka, three in Ludhiana, two each in Bathinda and Mohali and one each in Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur were given notices.

The action comes after over 1,600 complaints were received against schools across the state.

“These schools have been issued notices for violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Education Institutions (Amendment) Bill 2016 and 2019. They have been asked to submit a reply as to why action should not be taken against them,” the minister said.

According to the Bill, the increase in fee shall not exceed eight per cent of the fee of the previous year charged by the unaided educational institutions. In case an unaided educational institution intends to increase fee beyond eight per cent, the said institution should notify and display at a conspicuous space the proposed annual fee and the funds to be charged by them one month before the start of admissions to the next academic session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
2019 action amritsar bathinda education minister fatehgarh sahib fazilka gurdaspur hoshiarpur ludhiana mansa mohali parents private schools punjab government reply sangrur state task force + 17 more
2019 action amritsar bathinda education minister fatehgarh sahib fazilka gurdaspur hoshiarpur ludhiana mansa mohali parents private schools punjab government reply sangrur state task force + 16 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out