Punjab electoral chief plans to incentivise booth officers

In a meeting with the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and social media district nodal officers, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C announced that the office of the CEO is planning to incentivise booth level officers who would achieve a high voter turnout at their respective booths. A similar incentive is planned for the officials at booths where the overall voter turnout exceeds 75%. (HT File)

According to the details shared by the CEO, the booth officers who would achieve a voter turnout increase of 10% or more as compared to the 2019 polls will receive ₹5,000 cash prize and will be felicitated at a state-level ceremony. Additionally, a similar incentive is planned for the officials at booths where the overall voter turnout exceeds 75%.

The CEO emphasised that the booth officers must personally distribute the voter slips and voting invitation cards door-to-door, without delegating this responsibility to other officers.

During the meeting, he commended the booth officers and SVEEP teams for their work so far and urged them to continue their efforts until the polling concludes to achieve the goal of 70% voter turnout. He emphasised the importance of their role in ensuring a smooth and efficient electoral process, highlighting that their dedication is crucial for maximising voter turnout and ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate.

The additional CEO Harish Nayar highlighted that district SVEEP and social media teams should document the initiatives taken, including facilities provided at polling stations, model booths, and booths managed by women and persons with disabilities (PwD). They should also collect voter testimonials about their voting experiences. A detailed report would be submitted to the Election Commission of India in this regard, Nayar added.