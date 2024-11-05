Punjab: Ex-cashier held for siphoning off 82 lakh

The Jalandhar Rural Police have arrested a former employee of a private bank for allegedly siphoning off ₹82.53 lakh by manipulating ATM cash deposits. The SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that the accused devised a systematic method to embezzle funds. (HT File)

Police said Abhishek Khanna of Kapurthala worked as a cashier at the GT Road branch of Capital Small finance Bank in Jalandhar’s Nakodar. He had been orchestrating the fraud by exploiting his position.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said Khanna was arrested following a complaint lodged by Harinder Singh, deputy head of department at the branch, on February 17. “During a routine audit on February 17, bank officials detected discrepancies in ATM cash reconciliation statements. An internal investigation revealed systematic manipulation of records and cash deposits spanning several months,” Khakh said.

The police mentioned that Khanna had stepped down from his role early in February.

The SSP said that the accused devised a systematic method to embezzle funds. “Khanna was responsible for ATM replenishment at various locations. Taking advantage of his position, he would deposit only a portion of the designated cash in the ATMs while pocketing the remainder. To avoid detection, Khanna manipulated the bank’s digital records,” the SSP added.

A special police team under the supervision of superintendent of police (investigation) Jasroop Kaur Bath was constituted to arrest the accused following the bank’s complaint.

On Monday, the police called Khanna for questioning Sadar Nakodar police.

“During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to diverting funds to his personal accounts through a series of manipulated transactions. He admitted to deliberately misappropriating ATM cash deposits and maintaining parallel records to conceal the embezzlement,” the SSP said.

The police arrested Khanna after investigation. A case under Sections 406, 409, and 420 of the IPC has been registered against him.

“We will produce the accused before the local magistrate’s court seeking remand for detailed interrogation. We need to investigate the possibility of collusion and recover the misappropriated amount,” the SSP said.