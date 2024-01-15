Punjab extends winter break for primary classes till Jan 20

In view of harsh weather conditions, the Punjab government has announced extended holidays for primary classes in government, aided, recognised and private schools till January 20. Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that this decision has been taken as per the instructions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure the safety of the children. (HT File)

Announcing this, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that this decision has been taken as per the instructions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure the safety of the children. He said that all the middle, high and senior secondary schools in the state will remain open from 10 am to 3 pm from January 15.

“The timings of double shift schools will be from 9 am to 4 pm. None of the double shift schools will remain open after 4 pm,” he said in a statement.